Report: T-Mobile Customer is still waiting on promised $3,300 iPhone credit

A T-Mobile customer says a deal that sounded like a huge win ended up becoming a stressful billing fight. According to the report, the subscriber called in January to ask about upgrade options and was told that changing plans would make the account eligible for three iPhone 17 Pro devices with $1,100 in credit per phone, bringing the total cost of the devices down to $0.

As reported by PhoneArena, things started to unravel when the customer’s next bill arrived and the promised plan change still had not shown up. The subscriber says support told him to wait another billing cycle, but after checking again later, he found only a small credit being applied to each phone instead of the full amount he says he had been promised.

The situation became even more frustrating after a supervisor reportedly reviewed the original call and admitted that the customer had been given incorrect information. The customer says he was then told T-Mobile would honor the full $3,300 credit for all three phones and that the correction would appear on the next statement.

But when the next update came around, the problem still was not fixed. The report says T-Mobile had applied the wrong type of promotion to the account, covering only a few hundred dollars instead of the full value the customer expected. At the time of the story, the customer was still waiting for another call from the supervisor and said the whole experience had become overwhelming.

The customer has filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau and suggested that the FCC and T-Force may be better channels when wireless billing issues are not getting resolved. Whether T-Mobile ultimately corrects this specific case remains to be seen, but the story is another reminder that even when a promotion sounds clear on the phone, getting the right credit attached to the account can be a very different story.

Source: PhoneArena