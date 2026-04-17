Another T-Mobile Travel Perk Just Took a Hit

One of T-Mobile’s longtime travel perks just became a lot less useful. After more than a decade of offering free in-flight Wi-Fi on select airlines, T-Mobile is no longer partnered with American Airlines or United Airlines for that benefit.

As reported by The Mobile Report, the two airlines moved in different directions, but the result is the same for T-Mobile customers: free Wi-Fi through the carrier is gone on both airlines. American Airlines now has a deal with AT&T that gives free Wi-Fi to all passengers with a free AAdvantage account, while United has ended the T-Mobile perk and is currently charging for access instead.

For American flyers, this change may not feel like much of a loss. The source says American’s free Wi-Fi rollout started in January for its narrowbody and dual-class regional planes, then expanded to the rest of the fleet earlier this spring. Since the benefit is now available to all eligible passengers, T-Mobile customers can still get online, just not because of their wireless plan.

United is a different story. The airline is still in the early stages of a Starlink partnership that it plans to offer across all flights by sometime in 2027, but that is not in place today. For now, former T-Mobile free Wi-Fi users on United now have to pay $8 with a free MileagePlus account or $10 without one.

T-Mobile told Simple Flying, in a statement quoted by the source, that airlines have increasingly chosen to offer sponsored Wi-Fi through their own loyalty programs instead of tying it to a specific wireless provider. The carrier also said it still has major airline partners including Delta, Alaska, Hawaiian, and Southwest.

Even so, the source points out that most of those airlines already offer free Wi-Fi to all passengers, not just T-Mobile users, aside from a few Alaska Airlines flights. That means this once-distinct T-Mobile perk is starting to look less like a major extra and more like a leftover from an earlier era of airline internet access.

Source: The Mobile Report