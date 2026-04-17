T-Mobile Denies Using AI for T-Force Customer Support

T-Mobile is shutting down the idea that its T-Force support team has quietly switched over to AI. The question came up after a Reddit user said they were asked in a survey whether they knew they had been chatting with a “virtual agent,” which led to concern that T-Mobile may have added AI to one of its best-known customer support channels.

According to Android Authority, T-Mobile responded by saying it does not use AI in its social care operation and that T-Force support is still provided by T-Mobile employees. In the statement shared with the publication, the carrier said:

“We don’t use AI in our social care; our T-Force customer support is still delivered by our awesome team of T-Mobile employees.”

What T-Mobile did not explain, though, is why that survey question appeared in the first place. The report shared that the Reddit user said they only became suspicious after seeing language that asked whether they knew they had been speaking with a virtual agent. Even after T-Mobile’s response, that part remains unanswered.

The report also points out that there are a few possible explanations short of T-Force actually being AI-powered. The user may have misunderstood the wording, and the term “virtual agent” could possibly mean something other than a chatbot in some contexts. Another possibility raised in the report is that the survey question may have appeared by mistake, perhaps pulled from another area of T-Mobile’s support system where AI is used.

For now, the main takeaway is simple: T-Mobile is clearly saying T-Force is still human-run. That may not end the discussion entirely, especially since the survey wording still hasn’t been clarified, but the company’s position is now on the record.

Source: Android Authority