T-Mobile Adds Two Solid Tuesdays Perks This Week

T-Mobile is giving customers a couple of very different reasons to check T-Mobile Tuesdays on April 21. One offer is a physical freebie that you can pick up in-store, while the other is a low-cost movie ticket deal tied to the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael. Together, they give T-Mobile users both a grab-and-go item and a night-out perk on the same day.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile stores will have free reusable bags available for customers on April 21. The bag has a rectangular shape, a zipper on top, and a grass-style design wrapping around most of the outside, with a large T-Mobile “T” logo standing out on it. The bag is reported to look sturdier, and possibly even insulated, compared to a larger bag T-Mobile handed out in 2024.

That same day, T-Mobile customers can also get a $5 ticket for Michael through T-Mobile’s partnership with Atom. The movie is scheduled to open on April 24 and follows Michael Jackson’s life from his Jackson 5 beginnings in the 1960s through his early solo years. The report says Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, plays the singer in his first film role.

One detail that may stand out to longtime T-Mobile Tuesdays users is that this movie perk is being framed as a $5 ticket, not just $5 off a regular ticket. Some more recent Atom promotions were handled as discounts instead of a flat low ticket price, so this version should feel more appealing to customers who liked the earlier movie deals better.

To get the reusable bag, customers need to save the offer in the T-Life app and redeem it at a participating T-Mobile store. For the movie deal, customers need to save the offer in the Tuesdays section of the T-Life app and then redeem it through the Atom Tickets app. Both offers begin on April 21, so anyone interested will probably want to check the app early.

Source: The Mobile Report, The Mobile Report