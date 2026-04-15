T-Mobile Pairs Outdoor Travel Perks With New National Park Foundation Campaign

T-Mobile has announced a new national park-themed promotion that mixes travel prizes, member perks, and support for park preservation. The carrier is calling it “Do Not Disturb Season,” and the message is simple: spend more time outside, ignore the usual digital noise, and still keep your phone ready for the moments that matter.

The biggest part of the promotion is a sweepstakes that runs through May 8 and is open even to people who do not use T-Mobile. The winner gets a four-day, three-night trip for two near a U.S. national park, along with roundtrip airfare, a Hilton stay, Hertz rental support, a year of AllTrails Peak, a year of AccuWeather Premium+, $1,500 in outdoor gear, and a $2,000 donation made to the National Park Foundation in the winner’s name.

T-Mobile is also using the campaign to highlight what it says are useful extras for travelers and outdoor visitors. The company points to its 5G network and T-Satellite connectivity for coverage in more remote areas, and it is also promoting member benefits such as a 15% discount across Hilton brands and complimentary Hertz Five Star status through the end of 2027.

Beyond the giveaway, T-Mobile says it will commit up to $1 million to the National Park Foundation. The carrier is also setting up a public “Magenta Base Camp” experience at Grand Central Terminal in New York City from April 14 to April 18, where visitors can see park-inspired installations and enter for a chance to win.