Why T-Mobile’s New Super Bowl Commercial Brings the ’90s Nostalgia

T-Mobile is bringing back one of the biggest boy bands of all time for this year’s Super Bowl, and they’re using an iconic ’90s anthem to show why the carrier deserves your business.

According to T-Mobile’s official announcement, the wireless company is featuring the Backstreet Boys in a reimagined version of “I Want It That Way” for its Big Game commercial airing Sunday, February 8th.

The 60-second spot was filmed inside T-Mobile’s famous Times Square store with real customers and includes cameos from social media star Druski, musician Machine Gun Kelly, and actor Pierson Fodé.

The commercial is designed to answer one simple question: “Why is it better over here?” The idea is to remind people that switching to T-Mobile means getting way more than just a phone signal.

This marks T-Mobile’s 13th consecutive year advertising during the Super Bowl, but this time they’re leaning into nostalgia and human connection. Lucy McLellan, T-Mobile’s Chief Brand and Communications Officer, explained the thinking behind the ad.

She said the company wanted to show people that they deserve more than just a basic connection—they should expect better benefits, clearer pricing, and an overall superior experience when choosing their wireless provider.

So what exactly are you getting with T-Mobile? The carrier is highlighting its entertainment perks like free Netflix, Hulu, and $3-a-month Apple TV. Members also get free food delivery through DoorDash, unlimited data when traveling in over 215 countries, and access to concerts and festivals nationwide. There’s also the weekly surprise deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays.

For anyone thinking about making the switch, T-Mobile is making it easier than ever. Their new “15 Minutes to Better” feature in the T-Life app lets you pick a plan and either keep your current phone or get same-day delivery for a new one through DoorDash. And if you’re still on the fence, there’s T-Mobile Trial, which lets you test out the network and benefits completely free before committing to anything.

The commercial is part of T-Mobile’s bigger push to show customers why the company stands out in a crowded market. With so many carriers offering similar services, the message seems to be about experience and added value rather than just speed or coverage.