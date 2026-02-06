T-Mobile’s New Loyalty Plans: Savings With Strings Attached

T-Mobile is trying to keep existing customers from jumping ship with two brand-new plan options launching this week. In a move that reflects growing pressure from competitors, the carrier is offering discounts and special rates designed to retain current subscribers, though the eligibility rules and tradeoffs vary significantly between the two offerings.

As reported by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile began rolling out these plans on February 5th to select customers. The first, called Experience More with Appreciation Savings, offers reduced monthly costs on the first two lines while keeping additional lines at standard rates. A single line runs $75 per month, two lines cost $120, with lines 3-8 adding $30 each and lines 9-12 adding $40 each.

The catch with this plan comes in trade-in values. While you’ll pay less monthly, T-Mobile is offering lower credits when trading in your old phone. For example, the current iPhone trade-in promotion normally gets you $830 off, but on this plan you’d only get $630 off. That means the monthly savings of about $20 on a four-line plan gets eaten up if you’re trading in phones regularly.

The second option, simply called the Loyalty plan, offers more aggressive pricing but requires bigger sacrifices. One line costs $65 per month and two lines run $120, but here’s where it gets interesting: additional lines are remarkably cheap at just $12 each. A four-line plan would total $144 monthly, which is genuinely affordable.

However, this plan strips away many of the perks that typically come with T-Mobile service. You get only 50GB of high-speed data instead of unlimited, your hotspot data is throttled to 3G speeds, and you lose access to bundled subscriptions like Netflix and Apple TV. You also won’t get the carrier’s typical five-year price guarantee that locks in your rate.

Industry observers note these plans reveal T-Mobile’s strategy: compete on price while maintaining profit margins by removing other benefits. The carrier appears to be targeting large families or price-sensitive customers considering switching to competitors. The catch is that not everyone can access these plans. The Experience More variant is only available to customers T-Mobile has specifically marked as eligible through undisclosed criteria. The Loyalty plan, on the other hand, seems available to most existing customers who contact retention services.

The moves underscore just how competitive the wireless market has become. Carriers are no longer relying solely on network quality and coverage to retain customers—they’re now directly battling over price. Whether these plans will be enough to stop customer defection remains to be seen, but they signal that even T-Mobile recognizes affordability is now a major factor in customer loyalty.

