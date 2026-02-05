Backstreet Boys ‘So Back’ for T-Mobile’s Big Game Moment

The 1990s just got a major comeback boost. T-Mobile announced it’s bringing one of pop music’s biggest groups to the Super Bowl with a star-studded commercial featuring the Backstreet Boys. The iconic band will appear in a full 60-second ad during the game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks on February 8, with the spot running in the second quarter.

According to reporting from Adweek, the legendary boy band is practicing their vocal skills in the teaser that T-Mobile released online. In the video, band members do Broadway-style warm-ups and tongue twisters promoting T-Mobile’s message about switching and saving. Nick Carter works through “Power pack perk on terrific T-Mobile Tuesday,” while AJ McLean tackles “Switching swiftly to save smarter.” Brian Littrell then declares the group is “so back” before the teaser wraps up, driving viewers to tune in for the full commercial on game day.

This isn’t T-Mobile’s first rodeo with Super Bowl advertising—it marks the company’s 13th time running an ad during the championship game. Comedian and actor Druski, who’s been tapped as T-Mobile’s “chief switching officer,” also has a role in the campaign. The creative team behind the commercial includes director Steve Pink, known for the comedy film “Hot Tub Time Machine,” and producer Andrew Panay, who’s worked on projects like “Wedding Crashers.”

What makes this partnership particularly interesting is the band’s current momentum. The Backstreet Boys recently wrapped up their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, where they’ve been performing their legendary “Into The Millennium” show to hundreds of thousands of fans over multiple nights. The band’s continued relevance with both longtime fans and new generations makes them the perfect fit for T-Mobile’s push to appeal to a broad audience during one of the year’s most-watched television events.

For T-Mobile, enlisting the Backstreet Boys is a smart move to grab attention during the crowded Super Bowl advertising landscape. The band’s recognizable name and nostalgic appeal cut through the noise—and their willingness to be playful about their iconic status, as shown in the teaser, adds a layer of humor that audiences tend to remember. Meanwhile, the Backstreet Boys continue cementing their place as relevant entertainers who aren’t afraid to embrace their legacy while staying connected to current pop culture moments.

