T-Mobile Pushes Travel Benefits as Holiday Season Kicks Off

T-Mobile is promoting its Experience Beyond plan as the go-to option for holiday travelers this season, highlighting perks like free in-flight Wi-Fi, international data, and streaming bundles. The carrier partnered with travel influencers to showcase how its membership benefits work in real-world travel scenarios.

The Un-carrier announced today that the holiday season is expected to see over 119 million U.S. travelers, potentially breaking last year’s record. The carrier is positioning its network and included perks as solutions to common travel headaches like staying connected during delays and avoiding expensive roaming charges abroad.

The Experience Beyond plan includes free in-flight Wi-Fi on domestic flights with Alaska, American, United, Delta, and Southwest airlines. T-Mobile also provides free high-speed data in over 215 countries and destinations, unlimited texting abroad, and unlimited mobile hotspot data. Non-T-Mobile customers can still access free Wi-Fi on most Delta and Southwest flights since the carrier powers connectivity on those airlines.

Travel content creator Adrienne Finch tested the perks on a Seattle trip and said the in-flight Wi-Fi and mobile hotspot came in handy during a 24-hour flight delay. Fellow creator Raimee Iacofano used the international features during a solo Paris trip, noting that unlimited texting abroad eliminated the need to hunt for Wi-Fi after landing.

T-Mobile is also promoting travel-related discounts available through its T-Life app, including 15% off Hilton’s hotel brands worldwide and deals through T-Mobile Tuesdays. The carrier’s streaming bundles offer Netflix On Us, MLB.TV, and Hulu On Us with the Experience Beyond plan.

Additional benefits include the ability to add tablet or watch lines for $5 per month, yearly device upgrades, and a five-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data. T-Mobile’s satellite service with Starlink keeps the T-Life app and other popular apps working in areas without traditional cell coverage.

The carrier is running holiday promotions including $300 off a second Apple Watch with its BOGO deal and trade-in offers for the iPhone 17.