Baby Three Blind Boxes Coming to T-Mobile Stores Dec. 13 in NYC and Seattle

T-Mobile is jumping on the plushie craze with an exclusive collaboration that’ll have collectors camping out at two stores next Friday. The carrier is teaming up with Baby Three, the toy brand behind those blind box collectibles that sell out everywhere from LA to Tokyo, to launch the “No Filter Series” exclusively for T-Mobile members.

T-Mobile announced that the special edition plushies drop December 13 at just two locations: the Times Square store in New York City and the Alderwood Mall store in the Seattle area. Members need to make any purchase to get their hands on one of these blind boxes, which cost $25 each.

Here’s what makes this drop interesting: there are eight different characters in the series, including two rare “chase variants” that are harder to find. Each plush comes with its own carrier case to protect it when you’re using it as a bag charm. The toys feature googly eyes, flexible ears, and detailed outfits—basically designed to be Instagram-ready.

The first 500 members who buy something at each store will score a bonus keychain with three custom charms. T-Mobile is also bringing in a professional calligrapher on launch day to personalize the carriers for free while supplies last. Both stores are getting photo op setups and free customizable cases for the plushies.

Paris Hilton will be at the Times Square location meeting fans, which should draw an even bigger crowd. The event kicks off at 1535 Broadway Suite 0161A in Manhattan and 3000 184th St SW #522 in Lynnwood, Washington.

This is T-Mobile’s latest play to give members exclusive perks through their Magenta Status program. Lucy McLellan, T-Mobile’s Chief Brand and Communications Officer, says the carrier wants to connect customers to cultural moments they care about, and blind box collectibles have exploded in popularity this year.

Supply is limited, so anyone interested should probably show up early. More details are available at on T-Mobile’s website.