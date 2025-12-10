New Apple Watches Get 5G RedCap on T-Mobile’s Network

T-Mobile is making the case that it’s way ahead of the competition when it comes to 5G RedCap, a technology that’s starting to power smartwatches and other connected devices. The carrier says it was first to launch RedCap nationwide back in 2024, and now it’s showing up in devices you might actually use every day.

So what exactly is RedCap? It’s basically a stripped-down version of 5G designed for gadgets that don’t need blazing-fast smartphone speeds but still want something better than old LTE connections. Think smartwatches, health trackers, security cameras, and industrial sensors. These devices need long battery life and reliable connections without breaking the bank.

The big news is that the new Apple Watch lineup now supports RedCap on T-Mobile’s network. Customers with eligible 5G plans get automatic access to 5G capabilities, which means faster speeds and better battery life for their wearables. The watch will connect to either 5G RedCap or LTE depending on what’s available. This is especially useful for parents who give their kids an Apple Watch before they’re ready for a phone—now those watches can tap into 5G for faster performance.

T-Mobile claims its RedCap network actually delivers solid performance, citing tests from research firm Signals Research Group. The testing showed RedCap running up to 67% faster than older LTE Cat 4 technology, with twice the performance even in areas with weak signals. That’s good news if you’re using devices like cameras or sensors that might be sitting at the edge of coverage areas.

The carrier launched the first commercial RedCap device in North America last October—the TCL Linkport, a USB dongle that plugs into laptops and tablets to get them online via 5G. T-Mobile says it’s not a test or trial, but a real product available nationwide.

One of RedCap’s advantages is power efficiency. The technology lets devices check in with the network less frequently, which means they can run longer on a single charge. That’s especially important for things like smartwatches and tracking devices that need to last all day or longer.

T-Mobile is positioning all of this as part of its 5G Advanced rollout. The carrier points out that RedCap requires a standalone 5G network, which T-Mobile built from the ground up starting in 2020. Meanwhile, competitors AT&T and Verizon are still working on deploying their standalone 5G infrastructure, which puts them behind in the RedCap race.

For now, RedCap might seem like insider tech talk, but it could start mattering more as smartwatches, health devices, and other everyday gadgets increasingly rely on cellular connections instead of just Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.