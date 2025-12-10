T-Mobile Says AT&T’s Restraining Order Request Is “Defective”

T-Mobile has fired back at AT&T’s legal attempt to shut down its Easy Switch tool, calling the restraining order request “defective” in a brief filed yesterday. The Un-carrier argues that AT&T’s legal move doesn’t hold water since the original version of Easy Switch hasn’t even been available to AT&T customers since before the lawsuit was filed.

According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile filed its response on December 9, pointing out that AT&T customers couldn’t use the original Easy Switch tool even before AT&T submitted its motion on November 30. T-Mobile had already disabled the feature for AT&T subscribers after AT&T blocked access on their end.

The legal fight centers around T-Mobile’s Easy Switch feature in the T-Life app, which lets Verizon and AT&T customers log in with their existing carrier credentials. The tool uses AI to analyze their current plans, lines, and device payments, then recommends the best matching T-Mobile plan and shows how much they’d save by switching.

AT&T claims T-Mobile is violating its Terms of Use and copying over 100 categories of customer data, potentially putting subscribers at risk for identity theft and fraud.

In its brief, T-Mobile maintains that even if the original Easy Switch were still available, the tool is completely legal. The company believes AT&T is unlikely to win on the merits of its claims. AT&T wants the court to force T-Mobile to stop using the Easy Switch tool and delete all information it’s collected about AT&T customers.

Source: PhoneArena