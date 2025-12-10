Mint Mobile Bundles Home Internet with Unlimited Wireless for $40 Monthly

Mint Mobile is running a limited-time promotion that lets new customers bundle 5G home internet with an unlimited phone plan for just $40 per month—a pretty aggressive price point for anyone shopping prepaid carriers this holiday season.

The deal combines Mint’s 5G Home MINTernet service with their unlimited wireless plan, and it’s available through December 22. According to PhoneArena, the bundle knocks $15 off the regular home internet price when you add any three-month Mint phone plan, which essentially makes the math work out to $40 monthly when you choose their unlimited option.

Here’s the breakdown: you’ll pay $75 upfront for three months of home internet (that’s $25 per month) and $45 upfront for three months of unlimited wireless ($15 per month). Both require you to sign up for AutoRenewal, and the deal is only for new MINTernet customers. If you want to lock in for a full year, you can pay $300 for 12 months of internet and $180 for 12 months of unlimited service, which keeps the same monthly rate.

The home internet plan runs on T-Mobile’s 5G network, includes unlimited data, and comes with a free 5G gateway. Mint also offers a 14-day money-back guarantee if the service doesn’t work well at your address. Since Mint operates on T-Mobile’s network, coverage will match what T-Mobile customers get in your area—so if T-Mobile works well where you live, Mint should too.

The promotion runs from December 8 through December 22, so there’s not much time to decide. It’s one of several holiday deals happening across carriers right now, but this one stands out for anyone considering both home internet and wireless service from the same provider without committing to a traditional postpaid plan.

Source: PhoneArena