T-Mobile Launches AI Challenge With $298,000 in Total Prize Money

T-Mobile is once again asking tech innovators to help build smarter wireless networks, and they’re putting serious money on the table. The carrier just opened submissions for its 2026 T-Challenge competition, offering up to $163,000 for the best artificial intelligence solutions.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, this year marks the sixth edition of the global competition, which the carrier runs alongside its parent company Deutsche Telekom. The goal is transforming how telecom networks operate using AI technology, building what they call an “AI-native telco” that can run itself and respond to customer needs more intelligently.

So what are they looking for? The competition has four main categories: autonomous networks that can manage themselves, energy-efficient systems that minimize power consumption, solutions that strengthen supply chain resilience, and improved security measures. Basically, T-Mobile wants innovators to solve some of the wireless industry’s biggest challenges using artificial intelligence.

If you’re interested, you have until December 5, 2025, to submit your ideas. T-Mobile will narrow it down to up to 12 finalist teams, who’ll get to present their innovations next April at Deutsche Telekom’s headquarters in Bonn, Germany. First place wins $163,000, second place gets $81,000, third place receives $54,000, and there’s also a special award worth up to $27,000. Beyond the cash, winners get the chance to actually develop their technology alongside engineers from both T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom.

It’s a solid opportunity for tech entrepreneurs and developers who want to make their mark on the telecom industry while potentially walking away with life-changing prize money. Submissions are open now at t-challenge.com.