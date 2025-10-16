J.D. Power Names T-Mobile Best Wireless Carrier for Mid-Size Companies
T-Mobile has earned the top spot in J.D. Power’s 2025 Customer Satisfaction Study for Medium-sized Businesses, beating out competitors across every category measured. The carrier scored highest in billing, digital tools, customer support, pricing, network quality, sales experience, and promotional offers.
According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the recognition comes from J.D. Power’s annual study that surveyed over 4,200 business decision-makers about their wireless carriers between June and August 2025. The “medium business” category covers companies with 20 to 499 employees.
This marks a significant achievement for T-Mobile in the business market, where it’s been competing against established players. The study evaluated seven different factors, with network quality ranking as the most important consideration for business customers, followed by sales representatives and cost of service.
The survey asked businesses to rate their current wireless providers on everything from how easy it is to understand their bills to the quality of their mobile network coverage. T-Mobile came out on top in all measured areas, suggesting the carrier is meeting business needs across the board rather than excelling in just one or two categories.