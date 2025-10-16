Mint Mobile Now Offers Home Internet for $30 a Month

Mint Mobile is expanding beyond wireless service with the launch of MINTernet, a new home internet option that starts at $30 per month for customers who already have a Mint phone plan. The service runs on T-Mobile’s 5G network and became available on October 15.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, the service costs $30 monthly when bundled with a Mint wireless plan or $40 monthly as a standalone option. Both require upfront payment for three months, meaning you’ll pay $90 or $120 to get started.

After the introductory three-month period ends, you can lock in the same $30 monthly rate by signing up for a full year upfront ($360 total). If you prefer shorter commitments, three-month renewals are available for $40 per month with a voice plan or $50 per month without one.

The service works with a plug-and-play wireless gateway that Mint says takes 15 minutes or less to set up in most cases. There are no monthly equipment fees, though you’ll need to return the gateway if you cancel. Mint offers a 14-day money-back guarantee if the service doesn’t work well in your area.

The timing makes sense given that two-thirds of internet customers say they’re ready to switch providers, mainly to get lower bills. Mint is betting that its straightforward pricing and the backing of T-Mobile’s 5G network will appeal to customers tired of cable company bundles and surprise fees.

Keep in mind that this is fixed wireless internet delivered through cellular networks, so speeds can vary based on your location and may slow down after you use 1TB of data in a month during times of network congestion.

For more information, visit this page.