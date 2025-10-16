T-Mobile Ending Phone Lease Program, But Paying Off Remaining Balances

T-Mobile is pulling the plug on its JUMP! On Demand phone leasing program on December 1, but there’s a silver lining for current customers. If you’re currently leasing a phone through the program, T-Mobile will wipe out whatever you still owe and let you keep the device—potentially saving you hundreds of dollars.

According to The Mobile Report,, customers enrolled in the program are being notified starting October 15 about the shutdown. They’ll also get one final chance to upgrade to a new device before the program ends on November 30.

The JUMP! On Demand program launched about a decade ago when T-Mobile was making waves with its “Un-carrier” strategy. The pitch was simple: walk into a store, leave with a new phone for zero upfront cost (not even sales tax), pay a monthly fee, and swap to a different phone up to three times a year.

At one point, customers could change phones as often as every 30 days. But times have changed. As phone prices skyrocketed, T-Mobile stopped offering $0 down in 2018, with some customers reporting upfront costs as high as $750 in recent years. The program simply wasn’t profitable anymore for the carrier.

On December 1, T-Mobile will forgive all outstanding lease balances. Whether you take that final upgrade or stick with your current device, you’ll own it outright with no further payments. If you’re a JUMP! On Demand customer, watch your email for details on how to claim that last upgrade if you want it.

It’s worth noting that T-Mobile’s standard JUMP! Program (which works differently and is tied to regular phone payment plans) is staying put. This change only affects the On Demand leasing version.

Source: The Mobile Report