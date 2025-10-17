Metro by T-Mobile Teams Up With Chicago Artist for Limited-Edition Clothing Line

Metro by T-Mobile is taking an unusual approach to promoting its recent price cuts—by selling streetwear. The prepaid carrier has launched “The Metro Drop,” a series of limited-edition clothing collections that celebrate its lowered plan prices and 5-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data.

The first collection, called “The Price Drop Drop,” features designs by Chicago artist Mía Lee, who has previously worked with brands like Urban Outfitters and Nike.

As announced by T-Mobile, the collection includes oversized graphic t-shirts for $30, statement hats for $20, and three pairs of high socks for $12. All items are available now at themetrodrop.com.

Metro’s plans now start at $40 per month with free 5G phones included, and the carrier is guaranteeing those prices won’t increase for five years. The company runs on T-Mobile’s network and offers no contracts or credit checks.

Customers also get access to perks like T-Mobile Tuesdays deals, scam blocking, and free subscriptions to MLS Season Pass and MLB.TV when available. Premium plan customers receive an Amazon Prime membership, 100GB of Google One storage, and HD video streaming.

Chicago residents can check out the collection in person at a pop-up event today, September 25, from 2-6 PM at The Silver Room in Hyde Park, where Lee will be on-site with exclusive merchandise and signed art.

Future Metro Drop collections with different artists are expected to follow, though specific dates haven’t been announced yet. More details about Metro’s plans and the clothing line are available at metrobyt-mobile.com and themetrodrop.com.