T-Mobile Launches Round-the-Clock Defense Center Against Cyberattacks

T-Mobile is taking its security game to a new level with a dedicated facility designed to hunt down cyber threats before they hit customers. The carrier just opened its Cyber Defense Center at its Bellevue, Washington headquarters, giving its security teams a home base for round-the-clock threat monitoring and response.

Earlier today, T-Mobile announced a new center that represents a major investment in proactive security. Instead of waiting for attacks to happen, T-Mobile’s teams are actively searching for threats 24/7 using real-time displays that track global threat patterns, network activity, and security alerts.

The facility includes several specialized areas. The Cyber Command Center is the main hub where teams monitor threats around the clock using advanced analytics and machine learning.

There’s also a Cyber Lab where security experts test equipment for weaknesses and set up decoy systems (called honeypots) to lure hackers so they can study their tactics. When an active attack happens, teams gather in the Incident Response War Room to coordinate their defense, while the Digital Forensics Room is used to analyze how attacks work so T-Mobile can strengthen its defenses.

Mark Clancy, T-Mobile’s SVP of Cybersecurity, said the company isn’t sitting back waiting for trouble. “We’re actively hunting them down around the clock, 24/7,” he noted, adding that teams work to understand how attackers think and continuously improve security measures.

T-Mobile also opened an Executive Briefing Center alongside the security facility. This space lets business customers see how T-Mobile’s technology works in real-world scenarios across different industries. Both centers join T-Mobile’s existing Business Operations Center, which monitors network health and coordinates responses during emergencies like natural disasters.

The carrier held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open both facilities, with employees, customers, industry experts, and government officials in attendance.