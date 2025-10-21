Metro by T-Mobile’s Streetwear Drop Sells Out in Hours at Chicago Pop-Up

Metro by T-Mobile recently launched a unique streetwear collection that sold out within hours of hitting shelves. The wireless carrier teamed up with Chicago artist Mía Lee for “The Price Drop Drop,” a limited-edition clothing line that turned the company’s price cuts and plan guarantees into wearable designs.

As revealed by T-Mobile, the collection featured graphic tees, hats, and socks inspired by the energy of Chicago’s South Side, where Lee grew up. Crowds packed the pop-up event for a chance to grab pieces from the collaboration, which is part of Metro’s new initiative called “The Metro Drop” that celebrates local culture and creativity.

Lee, a contemporary painter and textile designer, has previously worked with big names like Chance the Rapper and Nike, and her work has been displayed at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. For this project, she drew inspiration from everyday neighborhood scenes—people on lunch breaks, street vendors, and even fire hydrants—to create designs that reflect her community.

The collaboration ties into Metro’s recent announcements about lowered plan prices and a five-year price guarantee on talk, text, and data services. Instead of just advertising these changes through traditional channels, Metro decided to turn them into a cultural moment with help from local artists.

Lee shared that she uses her phone as a creative tool, particularly for recording and editing videos of her paintings for social media. She’s found that creating professional-looking content doesn’t require expensive equipment—just a smartphone and some practice. The artist also emphasized how technology helps her stay connected with fellow artists across the world while maintaining balance with her work.

The Price Drop Drop collection is now sold out, but you can check out The Metro Drop website at themetrodrop.com for future releases.