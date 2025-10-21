T-Mobile Offering Free Upgrades for Original Home Internet Gateway Users

T-Mobile is finally saying goodbye to its first 5G home internet device. The carrier is reaching out to customers who still use the original Nokia gateway with an offer to upgrade to a newer model at no cost.

According to The Mobile Report, the wireless carrier began sending text messages and emails to affected customers this month. The replacement comes as T-Mobile transitions to newer 5G technology that the original Nokia 5G21 gateway can’t support.

Unlike every other home internet device T-Mobile has offered, this first model never received an update to work with 5G Standalone, which means it still needs an older LTE signal to function properly.

Getting the upgrade is straightforward. Customers just need to reach out to T-Mobile support to request their free replacement. Depending on what’s available, they’ll receive either the G4AR or G5AR gateway model.

Once it arrives, users simply move their SIM card from the old device to the new one and send back the Nokia gateway using a prepaid shipping label or drop it off at a nearby T-Mobile store.

The upgrade isn’t just about keeping up with technology changes. Many customers who’ve already made the switch are reporting significantly faster speeds — some seeing more than double what they were getting before.

The original Nokia gateway launched nearly six years ago, even before T-Mobile’s home internet service officially became available to the public, making it well overdue for retirement.

If you’re still using the original Nokia gateway for your T-Mobile home internet connection, contact customer support to claim your free upgrade.

Source: The Mobile Report