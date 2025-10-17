T-Mobile Celebrates Halloween with Free Phones, Watches, and Home Internet Savings

T-Mobile is marking Halloween with what it’s calling “treat season” promotions across its T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Mint Mobile brands. The carrier is offering several flagship phones and smartwatches at no cost with eligible plan activations.

According to T-Mobile, the Halloween deals include free flagship phones like the iPhone 17 Pro, Google Pixel 10 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for customers who sign up for the carrier’s Experience Beyond plan. The devices come through 24 monthly bill credits, with customers paying taxes upfront on the full device price.

Smartwatches are also part of the Halloween promotion, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm) and SyncUP KIDS Watch 2 available for free when adding a watch line. Tablets get discounted too—customers can snag a free Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G or 50% off the Apple iPad (A16) when adding a tablet line. All promotions include access to T-Mobile’s Magenta Status benefits, which bundle streaming services, travel perks, and DashPass by DoorDash, backed by a 5-year price guarantee.

On the accessories side, T-Mobile has a store-exclusive deal on the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 9 speaker, dropping the price to $179.99—$120 off the regular price. Other featured items include Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses with color-changing lenses, Apple AirPods Pro 3, and Samsung Buds3 FE. Customers buying three or more accessories can save 25% through a mix-and-match deal.

T-Mobile’s home internet services are included in the Halloween push, with $20 monthly savings on 5G Home Internet for customers who switch and bundle with a voice line, plus up to $200 back via virtual prepaid Mastercard. The Fiber 2 Gig plan is available for $70/month in select areas through the Fiber Founders Club, featuring a 10-year price lock.

Metro by T-Mobile is offering $300 off the iPhone 17 Pro for customers switching a line to a $50/month AutoPay plan, while Mint Mobile is discounting the Google Pixel 10 by $250 and offering 5G home internet starting at $30/month when paired with a phone plan.