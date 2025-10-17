T-Mobile’s Satellite Service Proves Popular with Rival Carrier Customers

T-Mobile’s satellite texting service is getting plenty of use from an unexpected group: people who don’t even have T-Mobile plans. New data shows that AT&T customers are taking advantage of the service in bigger numbers than anyone predicted.

According to PhoneArena, usage data from Ookla reveals that AT&T subscribers account for 34% of Android users connecting to T-Satellite between December 2024 and September 2025. That’s a surprisingly high number considering these customers have to go out of their way to sign up for the service.

T-Mobile customers make up 60.9% of users, while Verizon subscribers represent just 2.2%. T-Satellite uses satellites to provide voice and data service in areas where there’s no cell tower coverage.

Think mountains, canyons, remote camping spots, and rural roads where your phone usually says “No Service.” T-Mobile customers on the Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans get the service free, while everyone else (including AT&T and Verizon customers) pays $10 per month.

So why are so many AT&T customers signing up? The service fills a real gap. Starting this month, several apps now work with T-Satellite, including WhatsApp for texts and calls, X (formerly Twitter) for browsing posts, and other popular apps. When you’re hiking in the backcountry or driving through dead zones, having any connection at all beats having none.

Los Angeles County sees the most T-Satellite usage, which makes sense given the area’s mountains and canyons. T-Mobile even offered free satellite texting during the recent wildfires when regular cell service was disrupted.

The low Verizon numbers might be explained by that carrier’s partnership with a different satellite company called Skylo, which offers similar texting capabilities on certain Samsung and Pixel phones. But the AT&T numbers suggest there’s strong demand for satellite connectivity—strong enough that customers are willing to pay a competitor for it.

Source: PhoneArena