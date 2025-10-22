T-Mobile Hands Out $25,000 Awards to Companies Using 5G in Creative Ways

T-Mobile just wrapped up its 2025 Innovate Awards, handing out cash prizes to companies that are finding innovative ways to use the carrier’s 5G network. The program, which was previously called the Unconventional Awards, is now in its fourth year and highlights businesses that are doing more than just basic connectivity—they’re actually changing how their industries work.

At the ceremony held at the Gartner IT Symposium in Orlando, T-Mobile unveiled that first-place winners in each category received $25,000 donations to charities of their choice. The awards covered four main areas: Customer Experience, Employee Enablement, Industry Transformation, and Community Innovation.

This year’s winners show just how diverse 5G applications have become. Tractor Supply won for Customer Experience by creating an AI assistant called “Hey GURA” that helps their 52,000 employees answer customer questions better.

Axis Energy Services took home the Employee Enablement award for using T-Mobile’s satellite connectivity to make oil and gas operations safer in remote locations across Texas and North Dakota.

Tech giant Cisco won in Industry Transformation for using 5G to let employees approve purchases and expenses from anywhere, while the University of Nevada, Las Vegas earned the Community Innovation award for a high-tech kitchen lab that will help improve restaurant and hospitality operations.

The special Malcolm Gladwell Tipping Point award went to South Walton Mosquito District in Florida, which used drones powered by T-Mobile 5G to reduce mosquito treatment times by 75%. The program cuts costs and is better for the environment compared to traditional mosquito control methods. That winner received $30,000 for charity.

Second and third place winners in each category received $10,000 and $5,000 charitable donations respectively. T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer for Business, Mo Katibeh, said the awards show what businesses can accomplish when they have reliable, fast connectivity backing their ideas.