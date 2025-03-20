NAD Supports T-Mobile’s ‘First and Only’ Starlink Partnership Claim

When T-Mobile announced that they are the “first and only” U.S. wireless provider to partner with Starlink, it was contested by Verizon Communications Inc. The latter challenged its rival’s claim and alerted the National Advertising Division to further review the claim.

Today, the BBB has released its findings and it supports T-Mobile’s claim that they are the “first and only U.S. wireless provider to keep you connected in places never thought possible with the world’s largest satellite-to-cell constellation in partnership with Starlink.”

To expedite the process, the NAD made use of the Fast-Track SWIFT process which reviewed single-issue advertising cases.

In its argument, Verizon pointed out that T-Mobile’s messaging may confuse users that they were the sole provider of satellite-based connectivity from smartphone devices. This is because Verizon also offers satellite connectivity and claimed that they were the “first in the U.S. to send text messages to any other customer device via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks.”

But as the NAD pointed out, T-Mobile had explicitly pointed out that its ability to offer the service was due to its Starlink partnership. The Un-carrier did not claim that they were the only one offering satellite-based connectivity from devices.

A T-Mobile spokesperson has reacted to the ruling and said they “appreciate NAD’s recognition that its ‘first and only’ claim is supported.”

You can read more about this decision here.

Source: BBB Programs