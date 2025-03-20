T-Mobile Unveils Spring Offers for Pixel 9a, moto g (2025), Galaxy A36 5G
Earlier today, T-Mobile announced its latest smartphone offers in time for spring.
The devices under this new promotion include the three latest flagship Android models, namely the Google Pixel 9a, the Motorola moto g (2025), and the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G.
If you’re on the hunt for a new Android device, you might enjoy these discounts:
- Google Pixel 9a on Us when adding a line or trading in on most plans. Plus, order online or in the T-Life app to score a pair of free A-series Pixel buds!
- Motorola moto g (2025) on Us when adding a line or trading in a device in any condition on most plans.
- Samsung Galaxy A36 5G for just $99 when adding a line or trading in on most plans.
Right now, the Google Pixel 9a and Samsung Galaxy A36 5G have not yet been released in the market. Google says its new Pixel device will be coming soon in stores and online. Meanwhile, a release date for the Galaxy A36 5G has been slated for March 26.
You can learn more about T-Mobile’s discount here.