T-Mobile Shatters 5G Speed Records—What It Means for the Future of Wireless
T-Mobile has once again raised the bar for 5G speeds, reaching record-breaking download speeds in recent network tests. The wireless carrier hit 4.3 Gbps on a Samsung Galaxy S25 and an even more impressive 6.3 Gbps using a test device powered by Qualcomm’s newest X85 5G modem.
To put that into perspective—at these speeds, you could stream every Super Bowl ever played in 8K resolution, all at the same time.
These speeds were achieved using T-Mobile’s 5G Standalone (5G SA) network, leveraging a technology called 6-Carrier Aggregation, which combines multiple 5G signals for a faster, more stable connection. The tests were conducted in real-world conditions, meaning this isn’t just a theoretical breakthrough—it’s a glimpse into what the future of mobile connectivity could look like.