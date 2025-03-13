Report: New T-Mobile Customers Can Get Free Starlink Access for a Year

With the launch of satellite connectivity, people are already getting excited for their chance to give it a go. Unfortunately, some are still hesitant with this new technology. And this is understandable– after all, it’s uncharted territory that is still in its early stages. But there seems to be an upcoming promotion that might convince you to use Starlink.

The Mobile Report recently published an internal document that details a new offer that T-Mobile will roll out today. The document reveals that eligible customers who switch to their network will be able to enjoy a free year of Starlink satellite cell coverage.

All T-Mobile plans are eligible for this offer except for the Go5G Next plan, which already offers free Starlink access.

Unfortunately, this offer is limited to new customers only. But if you’re interested, you need to sign up for the Starlink beta program. The offer is also only available through T-Mobile’s online sales channels, which means you can’t walk in to claim the offer. Once you receive an email with the offer, you just need to port your existing number before the beta period ends in July.

This is a pretty good deal considering Starlink satellite connectivity costs an extra $15 per month per line. It would be a great chance for you to test out the network for a year before you decide to purchase the extra service.

We’ll have to wait until T-Mobile makes an official announcement regarding this promotion.

Source: The Mobile Report