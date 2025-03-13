Meet the New MVNO that Lets You Use Vanity Numbers

There’s a new MVNO player in the smartphone industry to look out for. They go by the name of New York Mobile, which runs under T-Mobile’s network. Their unique selling point is that they offer customers their own personalized phone numbers throughout the country.

The ability to add vanity numbers, however, comes with a cost. According to BestMVNO, the most premium number might cost up to $30,000. But the good news is that you can pay this in up to 24 monthly installments. You can also license numbers up to $500 per month. If the vanity number you want to use isn’t considered a premium tier, you can get it for around $2 per month to license or $200 to own.

If you don’t have a preference for a vanity number, you can opt to bring your own number to the network too.

Once that’s taken care of, your next step is to choose from their available phone plans. You’re free to choose from one of their bundled plan options or create your own. Their bundled phone plans include the following choices:

$25 per month plan – Comes with unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of data per month

– Comes with unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of data per month $45 per month plan – Comes with unlimited talk, text, and 10GB of data per month; hotspot is available as an add-on

– Comes with unlimited talk, text, and 10GB of data per month; hotspot is available as an add-on $60 per month plan – Comes with unlimited talk, text, 30GB of data, and 10GB hotspot data per month

New York Mobile also offers a $5 per month autopay discount and multi-line discount pricing on additional lines. Up to 100 lines of service per account can be added.

As for the Create Your Own plan, your options include the following:

$13 per month plan – Comes with unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of data per month. Hotspot is available as an add-on with 180-day rollover data.

– Comes with unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of data per month. Hotspot is available as an add-on with 180-day rollover data. $33 per month plan – Comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of data per month. Hotspot is available as an add-on with 180-day rollover data.

– Comes with unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of data per month. Hotspot is available as an add-on with 180-day rollover data. $93 per month plan – Comes with unlimited talk, text, 50GB of data, and 20GB hotspot data per month.

Two add-ons are available for Create Your Own plans:

$8 per month for unlimited calling to more than 85 countries

$10 per month for device protection

If you would like to learn more about this new T-Mobile MVNO, visit this page.

