T-Mobile Adjusts Its Switcher Offer

Wireless carriers are always trying to outdo each other’s promotions. This is why T-Mobile has recently revamped the fine print on its Carrier Freedom promotion. With this new change, T-Mo is increasing its offer to somewhat match AT&T’s switch and save promotion.

Prior to this change, T-Mo offered up to $650 to switchers via prepaid card, up to two lines. This means that customers who switch can get this amount to pay off their existing carrier. In addition to this, users can get up to $830 off on a new device with a trade.

Starting today, the new switcher offer will give you a rebate of up to $800 per line and up to four lines. So if you are a family of four switching to T-Mobile, you can get $3,200

Another change that T-Mobile revealed is that customers can now get up to $1000 in bill credits with trade-in. This is an additional $170 on the previous $830 limit on a new device.

It’s also important to note that T-Mobile has some pretty interesting offers for device trade-ins. If you would like to know more about the offer, you can visit T-Mobile’s page.

Source: The Mobile Report