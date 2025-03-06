Authorities Arrest Fourth Individual Believed to Be Part of Group That Stole iPhones from a T-Mobile Store Last Year

A group of thieves who ended up stealing over $500,000 worth of merchandise from a T-Mobile store in Palm Beach County in July 2024 have already been arrested by authorities.

According to a report from PhoneArena, the group stole packages that had already been slated for delivery. Months after the crime was committed, authorities managed to track some of the stolen devices to a UPS hub in Riviera Beach, Florida and in California. A cellphone repair shop in Lantana, Florida was also affiliated with the group. This was where the Sheriff’s Office found numerous iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and other devices.

The sting was confirmed after T-Mo placed GPS tracking devices in the targeted packages. When the Un-carrier discovered losses from a couple of T-Mo stores in Lake Worth, Florida, they noticed something was amiss. The stolen devices, however, were already sold off.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that they had arrested the fourth member of the group as he tried to leave the country. Three other individuals were arrested last week by authorities. It turns out that the last individual arrested was a UPS supervisor who delivered the stolen items to the repair shop. Two other individuals were identified as UPS drivers who were part of the crime. When one was arrested, he was using one of the stolen devices.

Source: PhoneArena