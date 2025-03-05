Report: Some T-Mobile MVNO Users Say RCS is Now on Their iPhones
A number of T-Mobile MVNO customers have been looking forward to when RCS (Rich Communications Services) would be available on their iPhone devices. Even though this has been rumored to come in the past, there was never an official announcement on when it would come. But with a recent report, it looks like the wait is almost over.
As shared by PhoneArena, T-Mobile MVNOs will soon be getting support for the messaging protocol. Reddit users shared that RCS now works on iPhone devices running iOS 18.4 Beta 2.
If you’re excited to see if your device has this feature already, make sure you head over to Settings > Apps > Messages > RCS.
It’s important to note that T-Mobile has not yet made an official announcement. So far, some Google Fi and Mint Mobile customers have confirmed that iPhone RCS is now available on their device. This also means that some iPhones don’t seem to carry the feature yet, even if they have iOS 18.2 Beta 2 installed. But it’s possible that the feature could be available in the coming days.
Source: PhoneArena