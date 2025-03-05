T-Mobile Offers $250 Off on New Apple iPad Air (M3), iPad with A16

After rolling out the new iPhone 16e smartphone, Apple has announced a new device that it will be releasing soon. This time, there are two iPad models and they’re both making their way to T-Mobile’s stores.

Earlier today, T-Mobile announced that it will be among the first to offer the new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air. These two iPad models feature the powerful M3 chip built for Apple Intelligence. The device is available in blue, purple, starlight, and space gray color options.

There will also be a new iPad model that carries the new A16 chip. Apple promises this to be 30% faster compared to the A14 Bionic chip that was included on the 10th-generation iPad.

Along with its announcement, T-Mobile revealed that they will be running a discount on these devices. You can get $250 off on these devices when you add a tablet line, which costs $5 per month. This discount means a 50% discount on the iPad model.

You can pre-order the new iPad with A16 starting Thursday, March 6, and the iPad Air with M3 starting Friday, March 7. Both devices will be available starting Wednesday, March 12.

For more information on this offer, visit this page.