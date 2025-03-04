T-Mobile Customers Get Free Slurpee Every Month
Are you a fan of 7-Eleven’s Slurpee? T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile has something for you.
Starting today, March 4th, you can get a free large Slurpee drink from participating 7-Eleven and Speedway stores. This is a monthly treat that you can enjoy for being a T-Mobile customer. The best part about this freebie is that you can choose the Slurpee flavor you want to enjoy: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Piña Colada, or even a mix of these flavors.
All you have to do is to claim your free drink on T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app. In addition to the free drink, you’ve got other rewards to look forward to– all for simply being a T-Mo or Metro by T-Mobile customer.
For more information, you can visit this page.