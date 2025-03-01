Report: Price Hike Coming to T-Mobile, Affecting Legacy Customers This Time
Uh-oh! T-Mobile’s price hike spree seems to be carrying over to 2025 as a new leak suggests that the Un-carrier will soon be increasing its prices on legacy customers.
The information comes from The Mobile Report, who shared that T-Mo CEO Mike Sievert made the suggestion during an all-hands call. But as of this writing, information about this price hike remains scarce.
It’s also not yet known how T-Mobile will increase its prices to legacy customers especially since they have Un-contract and Price Lock in place.
Again, this is an allegation and has not yet been confirmed. If the rumors are true, the prices may increase in May this year.
Source: The Mobile Report