T-Mobile Customers Affected from 2021 Breach Will Soon Receive Settlement Money
Remember the massive breach in 2021 that exposed the names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, and social security numbers of almost 76 million T-Mobile customers? T-Mobile will soon be releasing the payments for affected customers.
After the breach, T-Mobile agreed to pay a $350 million settlement in 2022 that affected customers claimed for not protecting their information. Although the settlement does not indicate that T-Mobile admitted its mistake, it’s one option for the company to avoid going through a rigorous and costly court process.
Class members who were part of the class action settlement can soon expect to receive money starting in April. If you were a T-Mobile customer during the breach, you don’t need to make any further action. But you can confirm whether you are a class member by calling 1-833-512-2314 or visiting this page.
Here’s what you can expect to get from the distribution:
- Customers who incurred out-of-pocket losses from the breach can get up to $25,000
- If you spent time “remedying fraud, identity theft, or other alleged misuse of your personal information” that can be traced back to the breach, you can expect a reimbursement of $25 per hour or your hourly wage if you took some time off of work.
- If you are neither, you can expect to receive $25 (or $100 if you lived in California during the time of the breach).
Apart from the cash payments, part of the $350 million settlement fund will be used for other expenses including attorney’s fees.
Source: PhoneArena