Report: T-Mobile Releasing Two New Plans with $5/Month Discount for Single Lines

It’s common for smartphone carriers to offer a discount to customers who get plans with two or more lines. This strategy encourages users to get more lines so they can “save” more. What this means for single-line users is to accept the regular price or just opt for a prepaid option.

But as detailed by The Mobile Report, it looks like T-Mobile will be giving single-line users a discount this March. Unfortunately, the leaked information has since been removed from articles on internal systems. But the leakster managed to share information on a “$5 discount for Go5G Plus and Go5G Next Single Lines.”

Although it isn’t a big discount, the small savings can add up over time. The $5 per month discount will be available starting March 6th for the Un-carrier’s newest plans: the Go5G Next and Go5G Plus, which will cost $95 per month and $85 per month, respectively.

If the leaked information is true, new and existing customers can be eligible for the discount. Existing customers may get in touch with support should they wish to switch to the new plan. Unlike multi-line discount offers, users on these plans will lose the $5 per month discount if they add a line. The plan will go back to the original pricing.

Since the information was taken down, we’ll have to wait for March 6th for an official announcement from the Un-carrier.

Source: The Mobile Report