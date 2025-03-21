T-Mobile Unveils New Batch of Hometown Grant Recipients
T-Mobile is continuing with its Hometown Grants promise. Now on its fourth year, the Un-carrier announced the latest 25 recipients to receive up to $50,000 funding for their local development projects.
The new batch of recipients include:
- Attalla, Ala.: Build a dedicated walking trail at District 2 to foster a sense of community, encourage physical activity and combat health issues related to sedentary lifestyles.
- Calexico, Calif.: Install new fire hose technology at the Calexico Fire Department, allowing more water to be put on a fire while exerting less resistance to the firefighter applying the water.
- Alachua, Fla.: Revitalize a pocket park in the heart of Alachua’s historic downtown district, creating a vibrant community gathering space and an outdoor venue for cultural events and performances.
- Comer, Ga.: Renovate the Perch Community Center, offering a more inviting and useful gathering place for a local Farmers Market and community events.
- Eastman, Ga.: Update Eastman City Park, including resurfacing outdoor courts, providing a place for the community to play basketball, pickleball and tennis without risking injury.
- Mount Vernon, Iowa: Renovate the Bijou Theatre’s indoor and exterior space, adding an outdoor reception and screening area and updating the front façade and more, just in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary with the community.
- Covington, Ind.: Expand and relocate Marilyn’s Village, adding an enhanced café and a new thrift store, creating more opportunities for adults with disabilities to gain vocational training, foster community connection and provide affordable resources to families.
- Winfield, Kan.: Create The Patio at WPL (Winfield Public Library), an outdoor intergenerational play, learning and connection space designed to provide a safe, accessible, welcoming and connection-building environment for all of Winfield.
- Slidell, La.: Transform an unkempt green space in Olde Towne Slidell into the Carey Street Pocket Park, adding a vibrant community space to gather, relax and enjoy the natural beauty of the park’s landscape.
- Kingston, Mass.: Update Kingston Public Library lobby, replacing 27-year-old furnishings and making the space ADA compliant, providing a welcoming, accessible space to patrons.
- Tupelo, Miss.: Transform the Link Centre Black Box by relocating its primary access to ground level and renovating adjacent restrooms for ADA compliance, while integrating safety upgrades, enhanced lighting, and assistive technology to expand community accessibility and security.
- Drew, Miss.: Design and install seven freedom markers, honoring historical sites and people involved in the Civil Rights movement in Drew, Mississippi.
- Guymon, Okla.: Transform Dale Park into a vibrant, safe and engaging community space with new playground equipment, seating, drinking fountains and improved lighting, providing a much-needed recreational area for Southside Guymon, enhancing community health, cohesion and safety.
- Durant, Okla.: Plant trees and landscaping along Durant’s Main Street District to increase economic vitality, support wildlife and reduce heat islands.
- Silverton, Ore.: Expand the Silverton Area Community Aid (SACA) food pantry and community resource space by supporting their relocation to a larger, fully accessible facility that will provide essential services, new programs, and space for community partners to better serve neighbors in need.
- Bradford, Pa.: Revamp the Historic Downtown District Microgrant program, adding connectivity upgrades, new equipment and professional marketing and promotional activities for participating small businesses to continue to be a vital part of the local economy.
- Hershey, Pa.: Enhance and modernize the learning spaces at Vista Autism Services with upgraded classroom designs, improved walls, cabinetry, flexible seating options, new furniture, and optimized storage solutions.
- Hanahan, S.C.: Revitalize a vacant city-owned parcel into a vibrant hub for the Hanahan Farmers Market, enhancing community engagement, supporting local businesses and providing an accessible space for residents to connect and enjoy the town center.
- Sabinal, Texas: Enhance the Veterans Memorial Live Oak Park by installing a playground to maintain the physical health of the community and provide a recreational area for children to play.
- Zapata, Texas: Transform the Teen Tech Center at the Boys & Girls Club of Zapata County, with updates to paint, furnishings and new technology to engage more teens and tweens in the Club every day after school and throughout the day during the summer.
- Springville, Utah: Install the Art Loops, an interactive public art experience connecting the Springville Museum of Art, Springville Library, and Civic Center, with installations and activities, fostering community connection, enhancing walkability and pedestrian experience, strengthening Springville’s “Art City” identity, and revitalizing the downtown area.
- Brattleboro, Vt.: Expand HatchSpace’s workforce development and trades training programs by adding a workshop classroom and outfitting the digital fabrication lab with a high-tech laser cutter to further enhance the current roster of education programs.
- Vashon, Wash.: Install the Nikkei Public Art Memorial at Ober Park to commemorate and honor the 111 Nikkei residents who were forced to leave Vashon and be imprisoned in internment camps.
- Chippewa Falls, Wis.: Continue to transform the former Masonic Lodge by adding an outdoor learning and development space for the Chippewa Falls Boys & Girls Club by adding fencing, and member friendly representations to electrical equipment and introducing raised garden beds to feed youth in the community.
- Fayetteville, W.Va.: Build a permanent outdoor pavilion to serve as a year-round gathering space for community events, educational programs, volunteer activities and field trips, enhancing accessibility, promoting local food systems and fostering stronger community connections.
Now on its 4 out of 5-year commitment to small towns and rural communities across the US, T-Mobile has already been able to provide over $16 million to 375 communities. The project has also produced over 150,000 volunteer hours.
To learn more about the project, visit this page.