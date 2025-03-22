Report: T-Mobile’s Latest Offer Targets Active Customers Since 2015

It looks like T-Mobile is working hard to keep its customers happy. A recent report revealed that T-Mobile has a promotion for its legacy customers.

A leaked T-Mobile document was picked up by PhoneArena detailing the Un-carrier’s latest offer. The document shares that customers who have been “active as of March 10, 2015 who are on eligible rate plans, and who have a multi-line account with at least 2 paid voice lines on a Family Plan and no more than one free or discounted lines on their account, can get a free voice line (via monthly bill credits.”

Doing the math, the offer targets those who have been T-Mobile customers for at least 10 years. In addition to this, you should be on an eligible rate plan. Segmented plans (such as First Responder and 55+) are not included in the offer. The other eligibility requirement is that you should have a multi-line account with at least two paid voice lines on a family plan.

The report says that T-Mobile will start notifying customers who qualify for the deal, which means you’ll have to wait for an email or call from T-Mobile before you can activate the deal.

For more information, you may give customer support a call.

Source: PhoneArena