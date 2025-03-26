T-Mobile Brings Back Free MLB.TV Subscription Perk
MLB fans, you’re in for a treat. In line with the upcoming MLB Opening Day, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile is giving its customers access to exclusive content via MLB.TV.
As the official wireless partner of MLB, this is the 10th consecutive season that T-Mobile is offering the free subscription. This is a much-loved perk that will let you save $14.99 for the entire season.
If you would like to get this perk, all you have to do is head over to your T Life app and activate the freebie on T-Mobile Tuesdays. You can only activate the perk until March 31st so it’s best to do it today.
For more information, you can visit this page.