Mint Mobile Unveils New Minternational Pass for $5/Month
Mint Mobile has unveiled a new product called Minternational Pass. This feature best benefits international travelers who frequently need to stay connected with their loved ones wherever they are.
As announced by Droid-Life, this pass costs $5 and offers a 30-day roaming package with 100 minutes and 100 text messages. The pass also works in over 180 countries.
Unfortunately, this pass doesn’t include data. If you are looking for an international pass with data, you will have to add one of Mint Mobile’s international passes that start at $5 for one day.
If you would like to know more about this international pass, you can visit this page.
Source: Droid-Life