Musk: Starlink Will Send Emergency Alerts to Anyone, Anywhere in the World
With the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Aug. 29 deadline to make a decision on T-Mobile and SpaceX’s request to reconsider its out-of-band power flux-density limit, Elon Musk makes a new promise in the hopes of swaying the decision.
As shared on X, Musk said:
“After thinking it through, SpaceX Starlink will provide emergency services access for mobile phones for people in distress for free. This applies worldwide, subject to approval by country governments.”
Essentially, this means that you don’t need to be a T-Mobile customer to receive an emergency alert on your phone. No matter where you are in the world, Musk promises that his SpaceX satellite connection will push the alert to you.
Rivals continue to argue that SpaceX’s proposal will reduce their average network download speed by 18% in the respective C-bands. But this seems to be contradicting AT&T’s own hopes of launching its satellite phone services with AST.
We’ll have to wait until the FCC makes its decision.
Source: PhoneArena