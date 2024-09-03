Google Making Earthquake Alerts Feature Available to All 50 US States

Your Android device is getting more functions that can help save you in the event of an emergency.

In a recent announcement, Google revealed that its Android Earthquake Alerts will soon be available to all 50 states in the US and 6 US territories. When the service first rolled out, it was only available in three states: Washington, Oregon, and California.

The availability will make this feature accessible to all compatible Android devices in these locations so they get alerted seconds before an earthquake is about to happen. The alerts use traditional seismometers to detect if an earthquake is about to happen. But the existing government earthquake alert systems is being supplemented by Google to support the places where USGS ShakeAlert is not available. These locations will be getting Android devices with built-in accelerometers, which will be able to give residents another preparedness layer.

Google says that when the phone detects shaking, the Android Earthquake Alerts System will go through crowdsourced data to check if there is an earthquake in the area. So far, the system is capable of detecting earthquakes with a 4.5 or greater magnitude. It will then send out either of the following warning alerts:

Be Aware: There is weak or light shaking

There is weak or light shaking Take Action: There is moderate to extreme shaking

As the announcement reveals, the feature will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

