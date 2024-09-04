Musk: T-Mobile-Starlink Exclusivity Deal Would Only Last a Year

In this day and age, it’s still a surprise to know that there are areas with a cellular dead zone. But thankfully, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and wireless carriers in the country are working hard to make satellite communication available.

The only problem is that it still hasn’t been fully approved for launch. For one, T-Mobile’s deal with Space X’s Starlink service is still being studied. The Direct to Cell satellite service deal, signed in 2022, aims to provide satellite connectivity in areas that are not covered by traditional cell networks. Unfortunately, four rival networks joined forces to argue how this would cause interference with their network. This has resulted to a stall in the FCC’s decision.

Just before the weekend, Elon Musk shared that users from other networks would benefit from Starlink’s satellite connectivity. He also shared that emergency services would be available to all smartphones globally. Following up on this, Musk shared that its exclusivity deal with T-Mobile would only last for a year. After that, SpaceX would be free to partner with other carriers in the future.

The CEO also share that he hopes SpaceX can partner with one carrier from every country. Eventually, the goal is to expand service to other carriers.

Source: AndroidAuthority