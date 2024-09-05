T-Mobile Asks: Are You Natural Disaster Ready?
Disaster can happen at any time. Because of this, the best thing you can do is to prepare for anything that might happen. Last year, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that nearly half of American adults believe they were unprepared for a disaster. Since September is National Preparedness Month, T-Mobile has shared some tips on how you can prepare in the event of a hurricane or wildfire:
- Make your phone disaster-proof so you can contact local police, fire departments, or power companies in an emergency
- During a disaster, enable battery saving mode and dark mode on your phone to conserve your battery juice
- Keep calls and texts to a minimum
- Have the American Red Cross and FEMA apps downloaded on your phone
- Subscribe to local text alerts from authorities
- If mobile service is down, you can call for help using Wi-Fi connection
- Try texting if you have trouble getting through a phone call
- Prepare a “Go Bag”
- Have a family emergency plan
On its end, T-Mobile has emergency response teams that are always prepared to storm the bad weather to help restore service as soon as possible. While there may be some delays, it’s important to know that T-Mobile is working hard to help you out.
You can learn more about T-Mobile’s blog on preparing for an emergency here.