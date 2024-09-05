T-Mobile Subscriber Allegedly Told Unauthorized SIM Swaps Were an “Inside Job”

Wireless carriers are always on the lookout for potential SIM swap attacks. This is why they have measures in place to help protect customers from unauthorized SIM swaps.

Despite this, there are still a few who manage to get away with it. Take the example of a T-Mobile subscriber, who shared that one of the lines on his account was victimized by a SIM swap attack twice. The Redditor shared that the account belonged to his brother, who was a ride-share driver.

When the first attack struck, he was able to get it swapped back after visiting a store. Unfortunately, the second attack happened when he was overseas. Thankfully, he managed to get hold of T-Mobile. The call, however, was billed at international rates, which were eventually reversed.

“Later on I called and asked for a supervisor and demanded the investigation and results to be made available to me. (The day incident happened, the rep told me it was taking place from a store by a store rep) so clearly it was an insider act. The supervisor said they can’t disclose any disciplinary action due to security and privacy reasons, I was like clearly you don’t give a fxxk about my security and privacy.”

The Redditor alleged that the rep he spoke to while overseas told him that this was an “inside job.” He was also told that a rep from the store had already been held responsible for SIM swap attacks that happened last year.

T-Mobile sent out a letter to affected individuals informing them that their numbers were “ temporarily associated with an unauthorized device” without their approval. T-Mo also shared that they had already fixed the SIM and ensured it was assigned to the correct device.

Source: PhoneArena