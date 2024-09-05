T-Mobile Accidentally Posts Upcoming iPhone 16 Pro On Us Promotion

Although Apple has not yet unveiled the iPhone 16, many are already looking forward to this new device. Apple already sent out invites for its upcoming Apple Event, which will be held on Monday, September 9 at 1:00 PM ET. The company did not fully reveal which devices they will be unveiling at the event, but we can safely assume that the iPhone 16 series will be one of them.

Days before the event, however, T-Mobile appeared to have accidentally shared details of its upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promotion. A subscriber opened the T Life app today and spotted a photo of the iPhone 15 Pro with placeholder text that read: “Pre-order begins September XX at Xam PT.” There was also some “Lorem ipsum” text below the header.

Based on the photo, it’s possible that T-Mobile will be offering the iPhone 16 Pro to new and existing customers for free when they trade an eligible device on the Go5G Next plan. The device will be paid off via 24 monthly bill credits.

However, this is not official yet. It’s possible that the photo was published by mistake and was meant to simply be a placeholder for the upcoming device. Or it could be a promotion for something else.

We’ll know the full details by Monday.

Source: PhoneArena