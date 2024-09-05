T-Mobile Running Discount for 5G Home Internet Subscribers
T-Mobile is trying to grow its 5G Home Internet subscribers.
Thanks to a new promotion, existing subscribers can get $30 off per month when they subscribe to 5G Home Internet. This discount is applicable to customers who already have a postpaid account with at least one voice line. Customers who are already on a home internet account can also be eligible for this discount.
The Mobile Report shares that in order to be eligible for the offer, you need to have a postpaid account with T-Mobile with either a voice or Home Internet line. The offer is also available to Business accounts with under 13 lines.
The offer also includes a discount on the Home Internet Plus gateway device, which will now cost $20. This means the final cost will only be $50 per month.
The new offer is available starting Thursday, September 5. You can sign up for the offer here.
Source: The Mobile Report