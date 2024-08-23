Report: FCC Declines SpaceX-T-Mobile Request for Power Flux-Density Limit Increase
After trying to convince the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reconsider its out-of-band power flux-density limit of -120 dBW/m2/MHz, the agency has come up with a decision: the density limit will not be relaxed.
Because of this new decision, T-Mobile and SpaceX’s satellite ambitions have been put on hold for the time being. Prior to the decision, SpaceX had been hoping to get up to a ninefold increase on the limit.
But because AT&T, Verizon, Omnispace, and EchoStar had strongly expressed their opposition on how this would cause interference with their networks, the request had been denied. If it would have been permitted, this would have allowed SpaceX to use its Starlink satellites to make connectivity available in dead zones.
Now that this request has been denied, it’s possible that AT&T and Verizon could deploy their own satellite services before the Un-carrier since SpaceX still sorts through the requirements set by the FCC.
Source: PhoneArena