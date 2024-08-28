T-Mobile: To Implement Improved Device Upgrade Features Soon

T-Mobile customers can expect to see some changes when they upgrade their device via the website or the T Life app. The good news is that these changes appear to improve the process for customers.

The Mobile Report recently received insider documents describing these changes, which will be effective starting August 29th. The outlet shared that there will be three major improvements to digital upgrades:

Better Promotional Credits Rundown

The first change is that customers now have access to better bill estimates, which will hopefully improve the confusion that customers have with ongoing upgrade promotions. T-Mobile hopes that this change will lessen follow-up communications to customer care or stores.

No Minimum on Accessories EIP

The next improvement that T-Mobile made to its device upgrades is that customers no longer need to meet the minimum $49 threshold on accessories to be put under an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP).

Recurring Device Credits (RDC)

Lastly, T-Mobile customers will now receive 100% of their promotional credits via recurring device credits (RDC) instead of a one-time trade-in credit separately. Prior to the change, customers would receive the base value of the trade-in device upfront instead of over the device’s financing period.

These changes are expected to take place starting August 29th. Unfortunately, these will only be implemented online for now. If you upgrade your device in-store, the new improvements won’t be applicable to your transaction yet.

Source: The Mobile Report